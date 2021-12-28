Orland Park board says suburb will not enforce Cook County’s proof of vaccine mandate

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — The Village of Orland Park voted Tuesday to defy Cook County’s proof of vaccine mandate.

During a special meeting of the Orland Park Board of Trustees, the board approved a resolution opposing Cook County’s vaccine mandate.

The mandate calls for proof of vaccination for customers of indoor settings where food or drink are served, like restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues, and in fitness facilities. The order will go into effect Jan. 3.

But Orland Park leaders said that won’t happen there.

“We have allowed our businesses a choice in how they wish to handle Covid-19,” trustee Michael R. Milani said. “So thus I will not support this attempt at government overreach of basically forcing vaccination, without being legislated upon local businesses and their patrons.”

Joe Mitchell, the chief of police in Orland Park, said during the meeting that officers don’t have time to enforce the new rules.

“I simply do not have, nor would I devote crucial resources to this ill-advised policy,” he said. “An unfunded policy whereupon the Orland Park Police Department would have to assist with dealing with vaccine passport mandates.”

The proof of vaccination requirement is an attempt by Cook County leaders to encourage people to get vaccinated. and an effort to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle had said they would be providing plenty of support for business owners as the mandate goes into effect.

The county has said though those businesses violating these orders will be subject to inspection and possible fines for violations.