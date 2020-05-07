O’Hare TSA officer dies from COVID-19

CHICAGO — A TSA officer at O’Hare Airport has died from COVID-19.

The TSA said Andrew Meany died earlier this week after contracting the virus in April. Meany worked at O’Hare for 18 years and was one of the original officers to join the TSA after 9/11.

TSA released the following statement on his passing:

With deep sadness, TSA announces the passing of Andrew Meany, a longtime Transportation Security Officer (TSO) at Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), on May 4, 2020, after contracting COVID-19 in April. Andrew was one of ORD’s founding TSOs, having joined TSA less than a year after the tragedy of 9/11. He quickly mastered passenger screening operations before transitioning to checked baggage screening for many years. During his nearly 18 years of service to TSA, Andrew humbly and honorably led with dedication and professionalism. He is remembered as a family man, who loved his dogs and collected Elvis and Johnny Cash memorabilia. He was also an avid sports fan and rooted for the Chicago Bears and the Chicago White Sox. TSO Meany’s dedication to our mission of protecting the traveling public will not be forgotten. We offer our heartfelt condolences to Andrew’s family, friends and colleagues. TSA remains committed and determined to work ever more closely with interagency partners to stop the spread of COVID-19. David Pekoske

TSA Administrator

The TSA has had six deaths and 528 cases across the country and 19 cases total at O’Hare and Midway airports.

