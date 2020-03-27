Officials try to stop COVID-19 spread at Cook County Jail as 38 detainees have tested positive

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Officials announced a plan Friday after the amount of detainees inside Cook County Jail with COVID-19 rose to 38.

With only two cases on Monday, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle and Sheriff Tom Dart are concerned at the rate of the spread.

Officials are still waiting on 123 tests to come back. Non-violent offenders will be released as soon as possible, officials said. Bonds may also be granted to those who are deemed unhealthy or too poor to post bail, according to Cook County Jail.

"I want to assure the public that everyone, everyone leaving the jail will be screened and given a temperature check to make sure they are not currently exhibiting any COVID-19 related symptoms," Preckwinkle said.

In addition to being checked for COVID-19 symptoms, detainees will receive more services to make sure they aren't thrown on the streets.

Jail staff recently cut down on visitation and began qurantining new arrestees for seven days before they were sent to the general population.

A boot camp was recently reopened and turned into a hospital. Four correctional officers have also tested positive.