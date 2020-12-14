LIVE: Officials to detail plans for COVID-19 vaccine distribution in suburban Cook County

Coronavirus

CHICAGO — Cook County officials are scheduled to provide details of the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan for the Chicago suburbs.

Cook Country Board President Toni Preckwinkle will be joined by county health officials on Monday for a news conference.

Regarding distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine in the city of Chicago, 34 hospitals are ready to receive Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine following weeks of preparation during a sustained surge of the virus.

Shipments of precious frozen vials of vaccine made by Pfizer Inc. and its German partner BioNTech began arriving at hospitals around the country Monday.

