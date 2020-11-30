Officials shut down party of 300 in Wicker Park early Sunday amid pandemic

CHICAGO — City officials shut down a party early Sunday morning at a Wicker Park club for violating COVID-19 regulations.

In the early hours of Sunday, the Chicago Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) investigated complaints of a large party in the basement of The Vault/All Access, which is located at 1612 W. Division St.

Authorities said the party had approximately 300 attendees with no social distancing or face masks. A closure order was issued, along with five cease and desist orders and nine citations.

Additionally, the following establishments have been issued one-day closure orders BACP since Oct. 30 for alleged egregious and/or repeated violations of the COVID-19 regulations:

Chicago Sports Complex (2600 W. 35th St.) – Establishment also issued a long-term closure order requiring them to remain closed until BACP approves a plan for reopening.

Wildberry Pancake (196 E. Pearson St.) – Establishment also issued a long-term closure order requiring them to remain closed until BACP approves a plan for reopening.

The Ballroom (6351-59 S. Cottage Grove Ave.) – Establishment also issued a long-term closure order requiring them to remain closed until BACP approves a plan for reopening.

Fat Fish Bar & Grill (234-236 W 31st St.) – Establishment also issued a long-term closure order requiring them to remain closed until BACP approves a plan for reopening.

Black Cat Lounge (1640 W. 115th St.)

St.) The Delta (1745 W. North Ave.)

Mariscos La Diabla (4222-24 W. 63rd St.)

Effe Inc (4216 W. 63rd St.)

St.) Linda’s Place (1044 W. 51st St.)

Since March, BACP has conducted over 6,500 COVID-19 investigations and cited over 330 businesses for violating the regulations.

“While the vast majority of Chicago’s businesses are doing the right thing and following the COVID-19 regulations to keep Chicagoans and their employees safe, it is incredibly disheartening to see some establishments continue to egregiously and blatantly disregard the guidelines and put our entire community at risk,” said Rosa Escareno, BACP Commissioner. “Actions like this are a slap in the face to the thousands of businesses and millions of Chicagoans that are making sacrifices every day to keep our city safe, and we will continue cracking down on this inexcusable activity.”

On Monday, 6,190 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 were reported, as well as 85 additional coronavirus-related deaths.

Pritzker noted Monday that the overall number of hospitalizations remains above the peak seen in the spring, with some regions near or below the state’s warning level of 20% availability of intensive care beds.

“If we’re not especially careful right now, the surge will overwhelm our state’s healthcare system,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker said Monday the Tier 3 mitigation measures will remain in place statewide as health officials watch for the predicted spike in COVID-19 cases. He said regions could potentially move to “Tier 2” in time for the December holidays, but didn’t give a firm timeline for them to be rolled back.