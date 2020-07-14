Officials report 707 new coronavirus cases, 25 deaths in Illinois

CHICAGO — State health officials reported 707 new cases of COVID-19 and 25 additional coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed over the past day Tuesday.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, a total of 155,506 COVID-19 cases and 7,218 related deaths have been confirmed to date, while 94 percent of cases are believed to have recovered.

The average number of coronavirus cases and tests performed over the past 14 days rose slightly Tuesday, although the statewide positivity rate from July 7-13 remains steady at three percent.

Some regions outlined in the state’s “Restore Illinois” plan reported slight increases in their positivity rates over the past 14 days, including a two percent increase in the north-central region and a three percent increase in the southern region. The rate remains flat in the northeast region which includes Chicago.

Hospital capacity remains within limits outlined in the plan as well, with state figures indicating 1,146 patients are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, including 333 in intensive care and 126 on respirators.

As they look ahead to the fall, many suburban school districts are offering parents a choice to bring their kids to school or allow them to work from home.

The City of Chicago extended its travel quarantine order to include Oklahoma and Iowa as COVID-19 cases spike there, officials announced Tuesday. A total of 17 states are now included in the order, which requires anyone arriving from those states to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Coronavirus cases soared by more than a million globally in just five days as the numbers continue to accelerate from week to week, according to figures from Johns Hopkins University. The United States and Brazil accounted for half of all new cases added worldwide on Sunday.

The U.S. has become a cautionary tale across the globe, with once-falling cases now spiraling. However, President Trump suggests the severity of the pandemic that has killed more than 135,000 Americans is being overstated by his critics ahead of the 2020 election.