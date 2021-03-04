Officials report 1,740 cases of coronavirus in Illinois and 42 deaths

Health officials report 1,740 new confirmed and probably cases of coronavirus in Illinois Thursday including 42 deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 1,193,260 cases, including 20,668 deaths since the pandemic began.

Within the past 24 hours, labs have reported 73,990 specimens for a total of 18,389,512. As of last night, 1,200 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 260 patients were in the ICU and 128 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from February 25–March 3, 2021 is 2.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from February 25–March 3, 2021 is 2.9%.

A total of doses of 3,563,775 vaccine have been delivered to providers in Illinois, including Chicago. In addition, approximately 443,700 doses total have been allocated to the federal government’s Pharmacy Partnership Program for long-term care facilities.

This brings the total Illinois doses to 4,007,475.

A total of 2,993,543 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of midnight, including 330,328 for long-term care facilities. The 7-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 78,942 doses.

Wednesday, 93,302 doses were administered in Illinois.