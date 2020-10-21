Officials recommend return to virtual learning after spike in Lake County COVID-19 cases

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — A spike in COVID-19 cases in Lake County has health officials recommending a return to virtual learning.

The spread of new infections doesn’t seem to be coming from the schools but rather during community gatherings. However, the health department is worried that schools could become the source of the next outbreak.

Lake County Health leaders are seeing an alarming trend.

“We’ve been predicting that there would be a fall or winter surge but unfortunately it’s coming a little bit sooner than we thought,” Mark Pfister, Executive Director Lake County Health, said.

In less than two weeks, Pfister said COVID-19 rates have spiked.

“So when I look at the trajectory of how we built up in the spring compared to what we’ve seen in the last 10-14 days, we’re really in a much higher slope as we move towards a peak,” Pfister said.

Mundelein Schools held a board meeting Tuesday evening and the district plan to move forward with hybrid learning in the next couple of weeks.

District leaders there say they continue to consider different learning plans.

But public health officials are recommending schools in the county to go all remote learning to prevent any greater spread.

“This will not effect the majority of the schools since they’re already in remote but we have recommended they go to remote just because we have exceeded our threshold that’s in our school metrics that we’ve been using with our superintendents,” Pfister said.

The Health Department cannot force schools to close their classrooms but leaders there said it’s not a recommendation they take lightly.