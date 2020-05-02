Officials: 6 parties planned Saturday, CPD will not hesitate to make arrests

CHICAGO – Mayor Lightfoot and Chicago police said Saturday that the city will not hesitate to make arrests during parties as the coronavirus pandemic.

Newly appointed Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said officers have learned of six parties planned for Saturday night after “parties were all over the city” Friday. CPD said no arrests were made, but they were dispersed.

“We are aware of six parties tonight,” Brown said. “non-complainant will result in citations, fines and arrests.”

The press conference was held Saturday near Springfield and Adams after police learned of a planned party nearby tonight.

The mayor said while she is more anxious than anyone to open back up the city, officials are relying on data and science to determine when more steps need to be taken.

Mayor Lightfoot said she was upset after last weekend’s gatherings; which included a large house party on the West Side and wedding that spilled out into the streets in West Ridge.

“We will shut you down, we will cite you and we will take you to jail,” the mayor said. “Don’t make us treat you like a criminal.”

On Saturday, 102 additional coronavirus deaths were reported in Illinois; bringing the state’s death total to over 2,500.