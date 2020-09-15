Officials: 500,000 counterfeit N95 masks seized at O’Hare

CHICAGO — The U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Monday that it had seized 500,000 counterfeit N95 masks in Chicago in a shipment from Schenzhen, China on Sept. 10.

The Anti-Terrorism Contraband Enforcement Team removed 30 masks from the shipment arriving at O’Hare International Airport and sent them to a CDC testing office in West Virginia. The results found that 10% of the masks had a filter efficiency below the required 95%.

An appraisal estimated the domestic value of the masks to be $3,074,385.00, well over six times the MSRP value due to the high demand during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The mask shipment was turned over to Homeland Security Investigation for further enforcement and investigation.