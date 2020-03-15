Officials: 29 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Illinois, state total up to 93

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – State health agencies confirmed 29 new cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, officials said Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the state up to 93.

“We are seeing the number of COVID-19 cases increase exponentially and in more locations across Illinois,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a statement.

The new cases were found in counties across the state, officials said, including Champaign, Clinton, Sangamon, Whiteside and Winnebago. They said cases occurred in “all age ranges,” and many of them have no clear connection to travel or other known cases.

Ezike said Illinois residents can safely assume the novel coronavirus is going through their community, and advised everyone take precautions like social distancing when interacting with other people.

“This may seem like an extreme step, but this is how we reduce the number of new cases and prevent the health care system from being overwhelmed,” Ezike said.

Anyone with concerns about a potential new case can call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.