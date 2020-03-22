Officials: 1,049 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Illinois, 9 deaths

Watch Live Above: Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and state health officials provide an update on the spread of COVID-19 in the state, and measures taken to combat it

There are now over 1,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, and nine deaths from the virus, state officials announced Sunday.

In their daily update on the spread of the virus, state health officials say there is now a total of 1,049 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Illinois, found among 8,374 individuals who have been tested. There are also nine deaths.

This includes a total of 519 cases in Chicago, and 286 in the larger Cook County. One new case includes an infant who has contracted the virus, according to Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

During his daily address, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker also mentioned some of the efforts from businesses, researchers and community members to provide support to those affected by COVID-19 and its economic effects.

Local distilleries are producing hand sanitizer for health care workers, neighbors are buying groceries for elderly neighbors, and teachers are mobilizing to support students in need, Pritzker said.

“We asked all of you to help in any way that you can and overwhelmingly you have responded, you are asking your elected officials and your local businesses and your social networks about what more you can do,” Pritzker said.

