Oak Park residents urged to voluntarily shelter in place starting Friday

OAK PARK, Ill — Residents in suburban Oak Park have been urged to voluntarily shelter in place after the village reported it’s first case of COVID-19.

Oak Park’s mayor Anan Abu-Taleb declared a local state of emergency Wednesday and is urging residents to stay at home.

Oak Park public health director issued a public order requiring residents to shelter in place starting Friday, March 20 though Friday, April 3.

Exceptions, according to the village website, include businesses that provide essential services, including grocery stores, banks, convenience stores, pharmacies, restaurants for delivery and pick up only, laundromats, skilled trades essential to maintaining the safety and sanitation of residences, hardware stores, medical service providers, first responders, transportation providers, government activities and essential social service providers and shelters.

More details at https://www.oak-park.us/COVID19

