Oak Lawn parents walk out of board meeting after vote on masks delayed

OAK LAWN, Ill. — During a heated meeting over masks, frustrated parents and community members in Oak Lawn Monday night called board members “pigs” and “savages” after a vote on the state’s mask mandate was postponed.

District 218 Board member Robert Stokas, who was the one who initially brought forth the resolution to not cooperate with the state’s mask mandate in schools, announced that attorneys advised the board not to vote on it.

“I would love to have my action item go forward and ask the board to vote tonight on it,” Stokas said. “But per counsel, we just don’t have the authority to do that.”

Audience members screamed back, “yes you do!”

One of the parents noted that she and her son were plaintiffs in the downstate lawsuit that has led to some districts changing their protocols. Per the judge’s ruling, her son is now exempt from the school’s mask rules and she feels it’s not right his classmates must still abide.

“Isn’t it discriminatory to the other students when my son is the only one in the district that can exercise his due process rights?” she said.

The crowd left the meeting halfway through noticeably frustrated — calling board members “pigs” and “savages.”

A legal representative at the meeting said the district should have more information in the coming days on whether the governor has the ability to continue to enforce the mask mandate. For now, masks will remain at District 218.