Nursing home company hires infectious disease expert to address rampant spread of virus

JOLIET, Ill. — Symphony of Joliet has been hit hard by COVID-19. As of Tuesday, there are no new cases to report. Its parent company, Symphony Care Network hired an infectious disease expert to help it through this crisis.

Dr. Alexander Stemer was hired to help address the rampant spread of COVID-19 at several of its facilities in the Chicago area.

Stemmer believes the Director of Maintenance, a beloved member of the Symphony of Joliet staff may have been the source of its large outbreak in which 26 people have died and more than 80 have gotten sick.

Stemer said the worker in question displayed no symptoms when he built and installed 40 tables to allow residents to practice social distancing by eating in their rooms.

“And I would postulate that his carrying these tables up and around, assembling them and putting them in the rooms, might have caused him to breathe a little more heavily,” Stemmer said. “And in that setting as an unknown carrier, he may have been more contagious.”

It was only later that he developed symptoms and died.

Sandra Green, a CNA at the facility also died after spending 24 days on ventilator.

Stemer said the facility has since purchased more Personal Protective Equipment for employees and re-trained them on basic infection control measures. The facility has also separated patients, creating a unit specifically for those with COVID 19.

But Stemer says there is still a need for more testing, more often of both patients and employees.

“Until we get a known cure, until we have a vaccine, this problem is going to occur when we release the home quarantines,” he said. “There will be another wave. So this is a problem that we’re not going to escape.”

Symphony said it hopes to be part of the solution.

Stemer said it has been approached by a doctor with the National Institute of Health about participating in a study to develop preventative therapies.