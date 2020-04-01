Nurse shares concerns about safety at hospitals amid pandemic

COVID-19 Pandemic

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
Data pix.

Nurses are on the front lines of caring for patients in now COVID-19 devoted units at local hospitals. However, one nurse spoke to WGN News who said no one was keeping her safe — it's a story we have heard repeatedly as this pandemic unfolds.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News