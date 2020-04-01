Nurse shares concerns about safety at hospitals amid pandemic

Nurses are on the front lines of caring for patients in now COVID-19 devoted units at local hospitals. However, one nurse spoke to WGN News who said no one was keeping her safe — it's a story we have heard repeatedly as this pandemic unfolds.
by: Dina Bair, Katharin CzinkPosted: / Updated:
