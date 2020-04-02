Nurse says AAA denied her car help because of COVID-19 concerns

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A nurse at Rush University Medical Center said she was denied help from AAA when she had a car problem, and it was due to the pandemic.

Anna Sonkin said her keys were locked in the car Tuesday night. She called AAA for roadside service.

Three calls later and learning her membership had lapsed, she was allowed to renew for an additional $50.

The dispatcher said due to the pandemic, Sonkin needed to answer a question about her potential exposure to the virus.

Sonkin answered there was potential exposure because she is a dialysis nurse at Rush. She told the dispatcher it was possible but the hospital followed CDC guidelines on the use of PPE.

After being put on hold, Sonkin said the dispatcher came back and said AAA could not help her.

“The person I was talking to said she needed to talk to her supervisor,” Sonkin said. “And then when she came back on the phone, she said, ‘We are very sorry but we can’t help you. You going to have to deal with this on your own.’”

Sonkin said she believes she is owed an apology.

AAA issued a statement to WGN News that said:

"We are continually working to ensure AAA is taking the proper precautions for COVID-19 and following the CDC guidelines as the safety of our employees and members is our top priority. We do ask if members have been exposed to COVID-19, which allows us to alert the technician, take additional safety precautions and make any necessary alternate transportation arrangements. It is not our policy to deny service. We are looking into this matter and will follow up with the member and employees to ensure this doesn’t happen again. We appreciate the work all our first responders are doing in these unprecedented times."