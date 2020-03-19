Nurse claims inadequate staffing and care at Willowbrook nursing home with 46 cases of COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. — An employee at a nursing home in Willowbrook does not want to return to work as coronavirus cases spread at the facility.

The DuPage County of Health Department reports that all residents and staff of the Chateau Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have now been tested for COVID-19.

So far, 46 tests have come back positive, that includes 33 residents and 13 staff members. Six people are hospitalized, and all others are in isolation.

The outbreak began with a single resident testing positive last Saturday. It jumped to 22 on Tuesday, before more than doubling to 46 Wednesday.

Certified nurse, Tonya Davis, who was sent by an agency, said she's not coming back. The nurse claims the facility is plagued by inadequate staffing and supplies.

They're going about it the wrong way. I'm doing patient care and trying to do everything at the proper standards that I'm supposed to and that I was trained for. And they're not allowing. Tonya Davis, certified nurse

In a statement, a company CEO disputed her claims, saying infection control and prevention is ongoing, and protective gear is readily available.

Our infection control and prevention program is ongoing. We have adapted updates from CDC, IDPH, and the County Health Department. Masks, gloves, protective eye wear, gowns and sanitizing gel are readily available throughout the facility and necessary supplies are available upon entering. Staff training and retraining continues and is monitored regularly. Ron Nunziato, CEO

About 200 test kits were sent to the facility due to the outbreak, and not all results are back yet.

So another spike in positive results is possible Thursday.

Due to the situation, Chateau Nursing and Rehabilitation Center remains closed to all visitors.