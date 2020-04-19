Number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois passes 30,000, 33 new deaths reported

Watch Above: Governor JB Pritzker and health officials give their daily update on the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois and state measures

CHICAGO — Over 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 additional deaths have been confirmed in Illinois over the past day, state officials said Sunday.

That brings the total number of cases in the state up to 30,357, and 1,290 people have died from the disease in Illinois. Over 143,000 have been tested so far.

During a daily update on the spread of COVID-19 on Sunday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker thanked members of the Illinois National Guard for their efforts to expand healthcare facilities in the state.

“It’s the Guard that has provided critical surge support as we’ve managed outbreaks in our facilities,” Pritzker said.

Asked if he had a response to national protests calling on governors to reopen their states, Pritzker said he is looking into ways tor reopen Illinois while still “keeping people safe,.” This includes ways to protect workers who may be sharing offices, he said.

Nationally, Trump administration and Congress are reportedly nearing an agreement on an aid package of up to $450 billion to boost a small-business loan program that has run out of money and add funds for hospitals and COVID-19 testing.

Illinois officials have sought more than $41 billion from the federal government in the next coronavirus relief plan, including $10 billion for a pension fund bailout.

