Number of coronavirus tests in Illinois dips as unrest closes testing centers

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials said more than 1,600 new coronavirus cases and 113 related deaths have been confirmed in the last 24 hours Tuesday, while the amount of new tests dipped to the lowest number since May 11.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 1,614 new cases of COVID-19 and 113 related deaths have been confirmed over the past day, bringing statewide totals to 122,848 cases and 5,525 deaths.

Community-based COVID-19 testing centers run by the state were closed Monday and Tuesday due to unrest and protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Possibly as a result, 16,431 new tests were performed over the past 24 hours, which is the fewest number since testing began ramping up in early May.

The statewide positivity rate also ticked up for the first time since the state began sharing figures.

Measured between May 26 and June 1, the positivity rate came in at 7 percent, which is a slight increase from the 6 percent rate reported Monday.

However, all regions of Illinois laid out in the state’s plan for reopening remain within the limits to stay in Phase 3 of reopening as of June 1.

State officials have said a sudden surge in COVID-19 cases could lead to a region falling back to Phase 2, and certain stay-at-home measures would be reimposed.