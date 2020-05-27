Number of coronavirus deaths in Illinois passes 5,000, state on track for next reopening phase

Watch Live Above: Governor JB Pritzker and health officials give a daily update on the spread of COVID-19 in Illinois and the latest state measures

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — The death toll of the COVID-19 pandemic in Illinois passed 5,000 people Wednesday, as the state looks forward to the next phase of reopening in a matter of days.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 1,111 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed along with 160 related deaths over the past day, bringing the number of cases in the state to 114,306 and the death toll to 5,083 individuals.

To date, over 800,000 COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the state, and the statewide positivity rate over the past week declined slightly to 8.6 percent.

There are currently 3,826 patients with diagnosed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital, including 1,031 in ICU and 592 on a ventilator.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker noted Wednesday the vast majority of those with COVID-19 have already recovered, as new statewide figures estimate 92 percent of those who have been diagnosed have recovered.

Additionally, all regions outlined in the “Restore Illinois” plan remain on track for the next phase of reopening on May 29, according to the latest state data.

While the northeast region which includes Chicago qualifies for “Phase 3” of reopening, it may not move on until sometime in “early June,” according to the latest information from the city.