Number of coronavirus cases in Illinois passes 120,000

CHICAGO — State health officials announced the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Illinois has passed 120,000 as of Sunday.

According to Illinois Department of Public Health, 1,343 new cases of COVID-19 and 60 additional related deaths have been confirmed in the state over the past day, bringing statewide totals up to 120,260 cases and 5,390 deaths. An estimated 92 percent of diagnosed cases have recovered to date.

To date, 898,259 test have been conducted across the state and the positivity rate, which measures the number of positive tests from May 24-30, came in at 7 percent.

In Illinois and nationwide, civil unrest over repeated racial injustice is raising fears of new coronavirus outbreaks in a country that has seen more infections and deaths than anywhere else in the world.