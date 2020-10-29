Notre Dame student struggles with university’s flu vaccine mandate

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Colleges are going the extra mile to keep on campus students right where they are: on campus.

In order to do that, some colleges and universities are making flu shots during a pandemic a must.

But Juliet Webb, is a sophomore at the University of Notre Dame, does not want to get a flu vaccine and is struggling to stay in class.

Webb said she is thrilled to be taking classes on campus, but didn’t like the directive she and other students got when the school insisted they get a flu shot this year.

“I definitely don’t want to get any vaccines that I don’t have to get,” Webb said.

There was a blitz, making it mandatory for students to get the vaccine but not faculty and staff. They were only encouraged to get a flu shot during the pandemic.

An email was circulated this fall and gave students until November 2 to comply. It wasn’t a request, it was a requirement.

Webb said as a Catholic girl at a Catholic university, applying for a religious exemption to avoid the shot, was not an option.

“It made me nervous, definitely a little bit uneasy and panicked because the timeframe was so short and because it seemed that there wasn’t any wiggle room whatsoever,” she said.

Webb has only had a flu shot one other time in her life, when she traveled to Africa. She had no physical reaction to it, but as she comes of age, she says she just wants to know more. She wanted time to do some research about the benefits and the potential harm. Her parents left the decision up to her. She researched what she could in between classes and in the end, Webb went ahead and got the flu shot.

“I got it. I got it on the last possible day in the last possible timeframe because, the window is closing in and it was really kind of stressful,” she said. “I was walking into the football stadium to get my shot and definitely as I started walking in, I was panicking a little bit. … I don’t regret it because by doing my own research, I guess I pretended in my own mind that I had a choice even though I knew that I didn’t. And I figured it out by pretending that I had the choice that made me feel empowered.”

Webb’s mother Jenny Webb is a lawyer in New York state and feels her daughter should have had full control of her decision to get the vaccine or not. It shouldn’t be up to the school she attends. Anything else she claims is unconstitutional

“First of all I think it’s so sad that the Juliet pretended she had a choice,” Jenny Webb said.

For the Webbs, it is a trial for a bigger decision Americans will likely be faced with in the coming days when it comes to a COVID-19 vaccination.

“It’s a black-and-white issue for me – that we don’t need toxins injected into us,” Jenny Webb said. “I want my child to have choices and definitely I want her to decide what happens to her body. I don’t want anyone else to have that decision made for her.”

A spokesperson for Notre Dame said they have not had any compliance issues on campus when it comes to getting the required flu shot.

The American College Health Association sampled 86 colleges and universities. They found 14% are requiring flu vaccines.

Meanwhile, right now there is a lawsuit pending in the state of California fighting a mandate for all university system students to get a flu shot.