Notre Dame plans to reopen campus in August

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame is planning to allow students back on campus for the fall semester beginning in early August and end the semester before Thanksgiving.

University President, Rev. John I. Jenkins, made the announcement Monday in letters to the campus community. There was no mention of sports.

The school’s reopening plan will include comprehensive testing for COVID-19, contact tracing, quarantine and isolation protocols, social distancing and mask requirements, and enhanced cleaning of all campus spaces.

Sports leaders have indicated sports isn’t possible without campuses being open.

Notre Dame is scheduled to open its football season against Navy in Ireland on Aug. 29. The season finale at Southern Cal is Nov. 28, two days after Thanksgiving.