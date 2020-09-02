Northwestern University reducing tuition due to remote learning

CHICAGO — Northwest University is cutting freshman and sophomore tuition by 10% to compensate for students having to learn and study at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Students who get federal aid will not benefit, unless they update the feds on their financial situation, and apply for cheaper rates.

Administrators made the decision that, with social distancing requirements, there are not enough rooms to accommodate all students who want to stay on campus.

Only upperclassmen and graduate students may stay.