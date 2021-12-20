Northwestern, University of Chicago requiring COVID-19 booster shots

EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern University and the University of Chicago are requiring COVID-19 boosters for students and staff and the omicron variant continues to surface in the U.S.

Northwestern announced that students “must obtain a COVID-19 vaccination booster by Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, or 30 days after becoming eligible, whichever is later.”

Pfizer or Moderna booster shots are strongly encouraged. The university will hold all classes remotely from Jan. 1 through Jan. 17, but students can still return to campus.

After announcing more than 98% of employees and 97% of students are compliant with their initial requirement, the University of Chicago announced Monday that boosters will also be required by Jan. 31.

Additionally, masks will be required at all times and lowering masks to speak in class is no longer permitted.

Last week, Loyola University Chicago announced the same policy.

At DePaul, the university is moving courses to online instruction for the first two weeks of the winter quarter, which will take place between Jan. 3 to Jan. 15.