Northwestern Medicine launches clinical trial for patients with severe coronavirus

CHICAGO — Northwestern Medicine is enrolling patients in a global clinical trial for patients who are severely or critically ill with COVID-19.

They’re testing the drug sarilumab, which is currently used as a treatment option for adults with rheumatoid arthritis.

Sarilumab blocks a type of protein the body makes called interleukin-6. Preliminary evidence shows excessive amounts of interleukin-6 may play a role in causing acute respiratory distress in COVID-19 patients.

“The drug is being given to people with very severe COVID-19 infection who have a high chance of dying or prolonged critical care requirements without specific therapy,” said Dr. Richard Wunderink, pulmonary and critical care specialist.

The trial will compare the response of people who get the drug to a smaller control group of patients who receive a placebo, according to Northwestern.

Northwestern Memorial Hospital enrolled its first patient for the COVID-19 trial in March.

Patients of Northwestern Medicine are also eligible to participate in a clinical trial for remdesivir, an anti-viral drug developed to treat Ebola.