Northwestern announces international Spring Break trips canceled amid COVID-19 concerns

EVANSTON, Ill. — Northwestern University announced Wednesday it is joining the growing list of organization canceling trips because of COVID-19.

The school announced it was canceling its spring break trips to international locations due to the virus.

The Chicago State basketball team will not travel to or host teams from Seattle and Utah.

The host of the Fight for Air Climb at the Presidential Towers downtown also cancel citing concern for the people living in the 2300 apartments there.

Software company Oracl and the Inspired Home show announced this week they both canceled their stays at Chicago’s McCormick Place later this month.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Wednesday she's not overly concerned about the virus having a huge economic impact on the city.

“There are a number of conventions that are continuing to go forward and we feel good about that,” she said.



The announcements come as the Chicago Health Department continues to caution against panic.

"Right now the immediate risk general pubic in Chicago area remains low,” health commissioner Dr. Allsion Arwardy said.

Health officials said as more COVID-19 testing is performed, more cases will be confirmed in Chicago and in the nation.