Northwest Side alderman delivers food to Illinois National Guard members

CHICAGO — Northwest Side Ald. Nicholas Sposato delivered food Friday to members of the Illinois Air National Guard and Army National Guard who are on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.

Residents of the 38th Ward are also showing their appreciation by donating money, food and time to first responders at a COVID-19 testing center near Harlem Avenue and Irving Park Road.

“We’re so appreciative of everybody and we’re appreciative of what these young men and women are doing here, not just for my community, but for our state,” said Ald. Nicholas Sposato, who delivered the food himself.

“We are the tip of the spear. Actually the tip of the spear in this case is a nasal swab — trying to collect the virus and understand whether someone has been infected by that virus or not,” said Lt. Col. Brian Gahan of the 182nd Medical Group.

Lt. Col. Gahan said the support from the community has been appreciated during these stressful times.

“We’re always surprised by a knock on the door or with bags of sandwiches, doughnuts, boxes of coffee. These are the little things that really help keep the morale up,” he added.

Ald. Sposato said donations to the community fund — big or small — are encouraged.

“Our biggest donation was $500 and our smallest was $10, so every little bit helps — $10 feeds two guys because it costs us about $5 a person to feed. A local business gave us $500, a couple local businesses gave us $300.”

But the alderman expects the community fund to be depleted in the very near future.

“We’re doing pretty well, but we’re starting to run out — we only have two days left.”

To contribute to the community fund to help feed Illinois Air National Guardsmen call Ald. Nick Sposato at 773-283-3838 or email info@aldermansposato.com.