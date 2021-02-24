Northwest Indiana teachers take part in protest over vaccine priority, Statehouse bills

HAMMOND, Ind. — Teachers in Indiana dressed in black Wednesday to speak out against several issues they say are unfair, including vaccine priority.

The teachers made their voices heard in a #Blackout4Ed protest. In the Hoosier State, striking is not an option for public employees.

The state is taking an age-based approach to vaccine expansion, currently allowing Hoosiers over 60 to get vaccinated. Teachers in Indiana believe that’s not fair.

Anita Cox, who is a public school teacher in Hammond for the last 20 years, said it’s a tough pill to swallow knowing teachers in Illinois are already getting their shots.

“To say schools are safe is not true,” said Cox. “I can go right across the border to Lansing, Illinois and one of the high schools is a vaccination site.”

There are other issues too, teachers said. Bills are currently working it’s way though the Indiana State Legislature that proposes taking millions out of the public education pot and funneling it into private education.

“I think the plan is to make public education fail so that parents are more likely to use these vouchers to go to private schools and then make for-profit schools,” said Cox.

In 2011, Hoosier teachers lost their ability to negotiate items like school calendars, class size or teacher evaluation procedures.

“We’ve lost our collective bargaining rights so the only thing we can bargain for is pay and insurance that’s it,” Cox said.

Cox said with the way things are going, a strike may be the only way forward; whether the law allows it or not.

A spokesperson for the Indiana State Department of Health sent the following statement.

From the beginning, the priorities stated in our vaccine allocation plan were to save lives, reduce hospitalizations and protect vulnerable populations. We began by vaccinating healthcare workers who provide direct patient care and long-term care staff and residents, and then expanded eligibility to include first responders and individuals age 60 and older. We are taking an age-based approach to current expansion because age is the number one cause of hospitalizations and death due to COVID. Hoosiers age 60 and older account for 93% of COVID-19 deaths in the state. Additional groups will be added based on vaccine availability. We are currently in Phase 1B of our vaccination plan, and teachers have always been in Phase 2. Our data show that the rate of COVID transmission within schools is very low. Most cases are being acquired outside of the classroom setting. Vaccine supplies remain limited nationally. As Governor Holcomb and Dr. Box have said, the ability to expand vaccine eligibility is limited by the lack of available vaccine.