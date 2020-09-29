Northwest Illinois’ COVID-19 rate passes limit for second day as state reports 1,362 new cases, 23 deaths

CHICAGO — The region including Rockford and several northwest Illinois counties passed the state’s COVID-19 positivity limit for a second consecutive day Tuesday.

The “North Region” reached the state’s 7-day COVID-19 test positivity rate limit of 8 percent on Monday, and remains above the limit as of September 26 with a rate of 8.3 percent.

If it remains above 8 percent for a third consecutive day, additional restrictions will be put in place in Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 1,362 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 23 additional related deaths were reported over the past day.

The statewide 7-day positivity rate from September 22-28 came in at 3.8 percent, while positivity rates in most regions across the state remain stable or are declining. Hospital resources also remain within state guidelines, with 1,535 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday night, including 363 in intensive care and 151 on ventilators.

Governor JB Pritzker announced Tuesday he will self-isolate for 14 days after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19 after showing symptoms.

A group of 20 student athletes and their families are also filing a lawsuit against the Illinois High School Association Tuesday, claiming the association exceeded its authority by moving fall contact sports to the spring, causing students to miss scholarship opportunities and suffer mental harm.

According to preliminary state data, Chicago reported 196 new cases of COVID-19 and three coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday, with a 7-day positivity rate of 4.4 percent as of September 26.

Chicago added Kentucky, Wyoming, Texas and Nevada to its list of 23 total states covered by an emergency travel order requiring anyone arriving from there to self-quarantine for two weeks. The city is also preparing to relax restrictions on indoor activities Thursday, including raising capacity limits in bars, restaurants, gyms and “non-essential” retailers to 40 percent.

An Orangetheory Fitness studio was reportedly found to be the source of an outbreak of COVID-19 in Elmhurst after 18 members tested positive, according to Patch.com. Over the past week, Elmhurst has seen the biggest increase in cases since the beginning of the virus pandemic.

The world passed the previously unimaginable mark of 1 million coronavirus deaths on Monday, according to the count kept by Johns Hopkins University, including more than 200,000 deaths reported in the U.S.

President Donald Trump announced the federal government will begin distributing millions of rapid coronavirus tests to states Monday, urging governors to use them to reopen schools. The Associated Press reports 6.5 million tests ordered from Illinois-based Abbott Laboratories will go out this week, and a total of 100 million tests will be distributed over the next several weeks.