NorthShore becomes first local hospital network to conduct its own COVID-19 testing

CHICAGO — NorthShore University HealthSystem just became the first local hospital network to perform its own in-house coronavirus testing for patients who are symptomatic and ill.

Already about 400 patients a day are being test at Evanston Hospital, Chicago’s Swedish Hospital and others in the NorthShore network. The health system is gearing up to do at least 500 tests daily.

In-house testing has given same-day results to doctors who are able to make better decisions on isolating patients, or sending them home.

