Northlake mayor, police chief concerned about site selected for COVID-19 testing

NORTHLAKE, Ill. — The mayor and police chief in Northlake have both expressed concern about the site selected for drive-thru COVID-19 testing.

The soon-to-be constructed site would be located in a Walmart parking lot. Some local officials suggested an alternative site to ease congestion.

“It’s called Centerpoint Preserve and it would’ve been off by itself, away from the shopping area,” said Northlake Mayor Jeffrey T. Sherwin. “But again, it wasn’t our decision to make. We just offered it as a suggestion.”

The new site in Northlake would look similar to sites that have been seen in Park Ridge at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital. Motorists who are worried they’ve contracted COVID-19 can get tested without leaving their vehicle.

“It’s going to be a little more difficult for the police officers to handle and thats why my initial suggestion was to separate it,” said Sherwin.