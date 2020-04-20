Northern Illinois mayors ask governor to allow reopening

ROCKFORD, ILLINOIS – MARCH 24: The parking lot is nearly deserted at Forest Plaza on March 24, 2020 in Rockford, Illinois. Forest Plaza is a shopping mall with more than 30 stores, most of which have been closed as residents of the state deal with a shelter-in-place order in an attempt to curtail the spread of COVID-19. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (Rockford Register Star) — Five northern Illinois mayors are asking Gov. J.B. Pritzker for the authority to reopen businesses next month urging “common sense modifications” to a statewide stay-at-home order amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rockford Register Star reports the mayors say thousands of employees in the restaurant, fitness, salon and childcare industries are being unnecessarily harmed because they’re not considered essential workers.

They say the need for financial assistance has exceeded available state and federal resources. Pritzker’s order runs until April 30. He says he’s evaluating if an extension is needed, as other states have done.