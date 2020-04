Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — As many of you have experienced, social distancing changes or makes it nearly impossible to celebrate special occasions. However, that didn't stop a North Side couple from celebrating a milestone with a bang.

Richard and Diane Earnisse celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Saturday.

Cars honked as they drove by the couple's Bucktown home, which was decked out with decorations.

Someone even popped a bottle of bubbly, as family and friends sent good wishes, all from a safe distance.