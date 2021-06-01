No states on Chicago’s emergency travel order for first time since July 2020

CHICAGO — For the first time since the Chicago Department of Public Health began issuing its emergency travel order in July of 2020, no states are in the “orange” tier that would require a quarantine, full vaccination, or a negative COVID test for anyone arriving in Chicago.

Due to improving conditions around the country and the ongoing up-take of the COVID-19 vaccine, no states are above the 15 cases per 100,000 residents per day threshold.

Seven states that had been in the orange tier when the previous travel order was issued two weeks ago have moved to the yellow tier. Those states are Colorado, Florida, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, West Virginia and Washington.

Based on current data, the only states that are above 10 cases a day per 100,000 residents are Washington, Colorado, Wyoming, and West Virginia.

No Midwest states are above 7.9 cases per day, per 100,000 residents:

State – Cases/100,000

Indiana – 7.9

Michigan – 7.9

Illinois- 7.3

Missouri – 7.3

Minnesota – 7.1

Wisconsin – 4.3

Iowa – 3.7

“This shows that what we have been doing to protect ourselves and others is working: social distancing, wearing masks, and above all, getting vaccinated,” said CDPH Commissioner Allison Arwady, M.D. “This is good news, but by no means does it signal that we can drop our defenses against COVID-19.”

The CDC advises people delay travel until they are fully vaccinated. If you are not fully vaccinated and must travel, follow CDC’s recommendations: www.cdc.gov

Even if you are fully vaccinated you are expected to continue to adhere to masking rules: Masks are required on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States and in U.S. transportation hubs such as airports and stations.