No school Monday for District 300 due to Covid cases

Students in northwest suburban District 300 are getting an extra day of winter break due to Covid.

A significant number of personnel have tested positive for COVID-19.

The superintendent is declaring Monday January 3 an “emergency closure day”.

In a statement posted on the district’s website, the superintendent said, “District staff will use January 3rd to better understand the Omicron Variant’s full impact on staffing and student attendance. Additionally, we hope to receive clarification on the updated quarantine guidelines from the Illinois Department of Health (IDPH) and the Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) based upon the latest CDC quarantine guidelines. ”

The missed day will be made up in April.

The district includes all or parts of 15 suburbs including Algonquin, Barrington Hills, Carpentersville, Cary and Hoffman Estates.

The superintendent expects classes to resume on Tuesday but a decision won’t be made until Monday.