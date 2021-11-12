No school Friday for CPS’ Vaccination Awareness Day. Here’s where your kids can get vaccinated

CHICAGO — There are no classes Fridays for Chicago Public School students, and city workers are getting paid time off to get themselves and their children vaccinated against COVID-19.

There are a number of events at CPS schools as well as at the Chicago Teachers Union headquarters Friday all in an effort to especially get younger kids just approved for the vaccine their shots.

While CPS is calling the day Vaccine Awareness Day the city dubbed it “Protect Your Health on the 12th.”

Pharmacies, doctor’s offices and pop-up clinics across the area have both the adult and children’s dose of the vaccine — the pediatric dose of the Pfizer vaccine was just approved a week ago for emergency use in kids age 5 to 11.

The CTU’s vaccine drive at their West Side office runs from noon to 3 p.m. They’d like you to pre-register but some walk ins will be available.

Several Walgreens locations, including one in Chatham, are hosting kids only events between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. CPS is also offering grab and go lunches for kids at several locations and the YMCA is offering free childcare for parents who can’t get the day off.

Museums are also free Friday to CPS families and there will be activities for children at more than 40 park district locations, but you must register before dropping off your child.

If you get your child vaccinated at a Chicago Department of Public Health event, they can get a $50 gift card and another $50 card when they return for their second dose.

For more information about Friday’s vaccine event, visit the CPS website.