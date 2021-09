CHICAGO — All 88 ICU hospital beds in southern Illinois are currently full.

Counties in Illinois including Edwards and Hamilton are seeing positivity rates over 20% — that’s five times the rate in Chicago.

The vaccination rate in several downstate counties is half what it is in the city.

Statewide, there are more than 4,600 new confirmed and probable cases were reported and 40 more people died.

The state positivity rate is at 4.5% percent. About 61% of people 12 and older are fully vaccinated.