New York may be weeks from a peak in coronavirus cases. Now other states are preparing for surges

Patients wearing face masks and personal protective equipment wait on line for COVID-19 testing outside Elmhurst Hospital Center, Friday, March 27, 2020, in New York. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Several states are reporting spikes in coronavirus cases, raising fears more hot spots will emerge in the US beyond New York as soon as next week.

The US surpassed Italy and China this week to become the country with the most coronavirus cases in the world with more than 111,680 known cases, according to CNN’s tally. At least 1,850 people have died in the US, with at least 402 of those deaths reported on Friday alone.

More than 52,000 of the country’s cases are in New York state, and officials forecast the apex of the pandemic there is still 14 to 21 days away, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday in a news conference.

Tracking coronavirus cases in the US

At that point, the state expects it will need 140,000 hospital beds, Cuomo said.

To increase capacity, New York and its National Guard are assembling four 1,000-bed temporary, overflow hospitals in existing buildings. One, at Manhattan’s Javits Convention Center, will open Monday, Cuomo said. The USNS Comfort is set to arrive in New York City the same day, providing another 1,000 beds.

Additionally, Cuomo said he spoke Saturday morning with President Trump, who approved four new emergency hospitals that will provide another 4,000 beds total.

Cuomo’s news conference came as the President said he was considering a “short-term” two-week quarantine of New York.

“Some people would like to see New York quarantined because it’s a hot spot. … We might not have to do it, but there’s a possibility that sometime today we’ll do a quarantine, short-term, two weeks on New York,” Trump said.

Cuomo, asked about Trump’s comments, said the two leaders hadn’t talked about that possibility and he didn’t know what such a quarantine would entail.

“I don’t even know what that means,” Cuomo said.

Meanwhile, officials in other states are warning they could be next.

In Los Angeles County, cases more than tripled in six days, and one official says numbers will keep going up. Health Director Barbara Ferrer says she expects to see case counts in Los Angeles double every four days for the next two to three weeks.

“No matter where you are, this is coming to you,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Thursday. “Take all the measures you can now to make sure people are home.”

On Friday, the FDA approved a coronavirus test that can provide results in less than 15 minutes, using the same technology that powers some rapid flu tests.

Pandemic will hit these states hard, top US doctor says

New hot spots have emerged as the numbers have also escalated in other states, the country’s top doctor says.

Those include Detroit, Chicago and New Orleans, US Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams told “CBS This Morning” on Friday.

“The virus and the local community are going to determine the time line. It’s not going to be us from Washington DC. People need to follow their data, they need to make the right decisions based on what their data is telling them,” he said.

“Everyone’s curve is going to be different,” Adams said.

In Chicago, hospitals and health officials have begun preparing for a surge in patients after Mayor Lori Lightfoot said the city could see more than 40,000 hospitalizations in the next week, CNN affiliate WLS reported.

“This morning, we spent time with folks from the state and my team and Army Corps of Engineers at McCormick Place. We were looking at what it takes, not in a theoretical way, to layout thousands of beds,” Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady of the Chicago Department of Public Health told the news station.

One registered ICU nurse with University of Chicago Medicine, who asked not to be named for fear of reprisal, told CNN that she’s afraid of what the ICU will look like in another week as cases rise.

“The number of Covid patients we are getting is rapidly increasing every day,” she said, “and all of us collectively worry about what will happen as it gets worse if this is where we are starting.”

University of Chicago Medicine officials did not immediately responded to CNN’s request for comment.

But there is a shortage of lab technicians able to analyze coronavirus tests, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said, adding that even if he were able to obtain more machines for testing analysis, they wouldn’t have enough people to operate them.

In Louisiana, where deathssurged by more than 40% in a single day this week and continue to jump daily, hospitals are already working under stress.

Some ICU rooms had paper bags by the door that staff members used to store their N95 masks as they went in and out, one hospital employee told CNN. They have to reuse the masks, which are supposed to be disposable, until they are soiled.

New Orleans, already the epicenter in the state’s cases, is also already short on ventilators and equipment.

“This is going to be the disaster that defines our generation,” said Collin Arnold, director of the city’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.

100,000 ventilators in 100 days

More than 196 million Americans are under orders to stay inside to help combat the virus.

To support a struggling economy, as thousands of businesses have shut down amid the outbreak and workers are staying home, President Donald Trump on Friday signed the largest emergency aid package in the country’s history.

Some of its key elements include sending checks directly to individuals and families, a major expansion of unemployment benefits, money for hard-hit hospitals and health care providers, financial assistance for small businesses and $500 billion in loans for distressed companies.

State leaders have also urged him to respond to a looming shortage of medical supplies. The administration will facilitate the production or acquisition of “100,000 additional units” of ventilators through other means over a 100-day period, Trump said.

“We are manufacturing a lot of them (ventilators) now, we are accumulating a lot. We are taking a lot through the act,” Trump said, referring to the Defense Production Act, which he invoked Friday.

“Maybe we won’t even need the full activation,” he said. “We will find out, but we need the ventilators.”