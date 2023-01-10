CHICAGO — A new website tracks the levels of COVID-19 in wastewater samples in Chicago and other cities across Illinois.

Launched by the Discovery Partners Institute and the Illinois Department of Public Health, the interactive online tool builds on the statistics posted on the CDC’s Covid data tracker website.

“Wastewater surveillance is a great tool that can help detect and monitor COVID-19, the flu and other pathogens,” said Dr. Sameer Vohra, IDPH director. “This new website is designed to inform and educate residents of Illinois and will give them the ability to make informed decisions about how to protect themselves.”

Visitors can search by city or county for updated figures from any one of the 75 wastewater treatment plants around the state. Samples are collected twice a week.

