New Trier High School returns to remote learning after bringing students back to class

WINNETKA, Ill. — Students at New Trier High School are headed back to study at home after hybrid learning was implemented last week.

It was only last Tuesday that New Trier resumed in-person instructing under a hybrid model which capped student capacity at 25%.

Superintendent Dr. Paul Sally told WGN they hope to be back in person next Monday.

“Two of our metrics have exceeded our threshold for the past four days, both having to do with the number of cases per 100,000 people,” said Sally. “We will pause for the week, watch the metrics, and hope to be back in person next Monday.”

Sally went on to say that positive coronavirus cases have not come directly related to in-school transmission. Strong safety and infection control measures will continue to be in place, Sally said.

To access their COVID-19 dashboard, click here.