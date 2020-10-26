New restrictions possible as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Chicago area

CHICAGO — As the positivity rate and hospitalizations related to COVID-19 continue to rise across the Chicago area, additional mitigation measures may be implemented.

The latest numbers from Illinois health officials show a 7-day rolling average positivity rate of 7.5 percent in Chicago and 7.7 percent in suburban Cook County. Both figures eclipse the statewide positivity rate of 6.1 percent reported yesterday.

Three consecutive days at an 8 percent positivity rate or higher triggers additional restrictions, which have already been implemented in Kane, DuPage, Will and Kankakee Counties.

The City of Chicago implemented new restrictions of its own last week, closing non-essential businesses at 10 p.m., and prohibiting bars that don’t have food from serving alcohol indoors.

To address some of the economic difficulties the pandemic has caused, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle is expected to announce a $2.1 million COVID-19 Recovery Resident Cash Assistance program Monday morning.