New normal sets in on day one of school closures due to COVID-19

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are several services that became available Tuesday as students, parents and teachers get used to life without going to school.

District 62 in suburban Cook County handed out nearly 800 lunches Tuesday. Chicago Public Schools will also be handing out meals Monday though Friday at most schools.

“It really is a hard time for everyone with the kids,” CPS grandfather Henry Travis said. “As we all know, everything at the grocery store, everything is just about off the shelf.”

While CPS high school seniors enjoyed the nice weather, they also understand how vital their schools and meals are to students.

“I think it’s really important actually because I know there’s a lot of students who don’t have homes,” CPS student Osvaldo Terrazas said. “They use the school as like a place to go to have food and to have a roof to be under for a lot of the day.”

They said the time off isn’t just a walk in the park.

“I actually got a decent amount of homework to do,” said CPS student David Morales. “The teachers were not too lenient about that, especially because of the AP classes and the deadlines you have to reach for a certain amount of classes.”

For parents who still have to go to work, family members like Elfega Robles are pitching in to help.

“His mom is a correctional officer, so he’s staying with us for now because she has to continue working,” said Elfega Robles. “We we step in to help.”

The Chicago Park District also opened 19 designated locations for families in need.