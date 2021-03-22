New mass vaccination site opens in Forest Park Monday as vaccine eligibility expands in Illinois

FOREST PARK, Ill. — More Illinois resident become eligible to get vaccinated Monday, as another mass vaccination site prepares to open.

The new Forest Park site located at 7630 Roosevelt Road — which used to be a Venture department store — is now the fifth largest-scale vaccination location.

With Monday’s site opening comes an expansion to who qualifies to receive the vaccination, outside of Chicago. Higher education staff, government workers and the media can get their vaccinations starting Monday in Illinois.

Next week, that list will expand to food and beverage works, contraction trade workers and religious leaders.

The governor says all Illinois residents who are 16 and older, outside of Chicago, will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccinations starting on April 12.

So far, almost 14 percent of Illinois residents have been fully vaccinated, with close to 40 percent of people 65 and older completing their vaccinations.

Governor J.B. Pritzker will join other state officials for the opening of the Forest Park site Monday morning.