New mass COVID-19 vaccination site opens in Gary

GARY, In. — A new federal mass vaccination site opens Tuesday in Gary.

The new site will open at the old Roosevelt High School, located at 730 W. 25th Avenue.

Starting Wednesday, the location will distribute 2,000 shots per day, plus an additional 1,000 via mobile units in the community.

The clinic will be open for eight weeks and during that time, it’s expected that 100,000 people will be vaccinated there.

According to a White House official, President Joe Biden is moving up the deadline requiring states to make COVID-19 vaccinations available to all US adults by April 19.

Tuesday also marks the end of Indiana’s mask wearing mandate.