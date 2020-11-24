New COVID-19 testing site opens in Midway Airport parking lot

CHICAGO — A new COVID-19 testing site has opened in a parking lot at Chicago’s Midway Airport.

Testing will be available for the community, airport travelers and employees in Parking Lot B from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. It will also be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

DuPage County opened a testing center Monday at the Odeum Expo Center in Villa Park. It will be open Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until all 600 tests run out.

Demand for testing has been up as Thanksgiving approaches. Doctors are reminding everyone that a negative test does not mean it’s safe to gather during the holiday.