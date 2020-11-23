New COVID-19 testing center opens in DuPage County

VILLA PARK, Ill. — In response to the sustained surge of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, the DuPage County Health Department opened a second community-based drive-thru testing site.

The new site opened Monday morning at the Odeum Expo Center at 1033 North Villa Avenue in Villa Park. The site will be open from Monday to Wednesday, November 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. or until the daily test capacity of 600 tests is completed each day.

The week of November 29, the site will operate through Friday, December 4 with the same hours and testing capacity.

Anyone can be tested at the Villa Park site, with no requirement for insurance, doctor referral or appointment. Visitors are however encouraged to pre-register at the site’s webpage, though the registration does not guarantee testing or a place in line for that day.

DuPage health officials have also teamed up with the Illinois Department of Public Health to expand mobile testing opportunities, partnering with municipal leaders in the county.

The demand for testing is at an all-time high as Thanksgiving approaches, while the CDC urges Americans not to travel for the holiday.

Still, the TSA reported one million travelers through airport checkpoints on Friday alone. A city aviation spokesman said travel at O’Hare is expected to be down by as much as 70 percent from 2019.