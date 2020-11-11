New COVID-19 mitigations now in effect for 4 Illinois counties

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — New COVID-19 mitigation measures go into effect Wednesday in several suburban counties.

The tighter mitigations aren’t much different then what the rest of the state is under right now, with the goal of attempting to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Starting Wednesday in Kankakee, Will, DuPage and Kane counties, groups are limited to 10 people and a cap of six people seated together at a bar or restaurant. No indoor dining allowed.

The new mitigations come into place as the state sets a record for daily COVID cases, hitting more than 12,000 new and probable cases Tuesday. Hospitalizations and deaths are also on the rise.

The positivity rate is above the so-called failsafe level of 8% over the rolling seven day period. Right now, Illinois is around 12%.

It’s no question the virus has been hard on businesses and the public, as we all try and make it through another round of restrictions.

Gov. JB Pritzker said this was the worst surge the collar counties have seen yet.

While some mayors and city councils are refusing to enforce the ban on indoor dining, the mayor of Naperville has not gone that far — but did send a letter to Pritzker urging him to rethink the ban. As of now, that is something the governor has not been willing to do.