New coronavirus testing site opens in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. – In an effort to test more residents, a new coronavirus testing facility has opened up in Waukegan.

Lake County has the third highest population of positive coronavirus cases in the state.

Officials hope with more testing, they can figure out a better response to the virus.

“We are just appreciative that we have it right here in Waukegan in an area that has been disproportionately impacted in Lake County,” said Sandy Hart with the Lake County Board of Commissioners.

The site opened Saturday at 2161 Northwestern Avenue in Waukegan.

You can drive through to get a test if you have symptoms or have an underlying condition.

First responders, health care workers and essential workers can get a test without symptoms.

The National Guard helped set up the facility.

It will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day, or until 500 people are tested in a day. Results will be available in four to seven days.

“This is very needed,” said Mark Pfister with the Lake County Health Department. “understand that people in this community are the essential workers on that front line.”

Testing at the facility is free. If you are a health care worker or first responder, you are asked to bring your work ID.